Charlotte Crosby ‘nervous’ ahead of second daughter’s arrival

Charlotte Crosby has shared an insight into her latest family holiday.

The former Geordie Shore star enjoyed a trip to Lapland with her fiancé Jake Ankers and their two-year-old daughter Alba. The couple are also expecting another baby girl in January 2025.

As their second baby girl’s due date nears closer, Charlotte has opened up about making memories with her family, admitting she’s ‘nervous’ ahead of becoming a family-of-four.

On Instagram, Crosby shared a sweet video to her 8.7M followers that shows highlights from the getaway.

The footage reveals Alba meeting Santa, the family playing in the snow, Jake decorating gingerbread and the group watching a festive show.

In the caption of the post, Charlotte wrote, “Making memories as a family is up there with one of my favourite things in the whole world!”.

“Alba every day of the last 2 years has been utterly precious all that time to love and adore you to think next month we become a family of 4!”.

The 34-year-old closed off by confessing, “I’m nervous i just hope you will always know how much i love you with all my heart!”.

Charlotte previously spoke out about the Lapland trip on social media following an attempted robbery in her home.

She explained, “WE WENT TO LAPLAND. Feels like this month has been full to the the brim of horrific times and bad news and we were so close to cancelling our trip to Lapland! But when our security team said they needed a few days in the house to treble the security we decided we should get out and do something to take our minds off the chaos and fear!”.

“Also even tho alba is only 2 she really is obsessed with Santa and all the magic that Xmas brings! we figured this was our last opportunity to experience this as a family of 3 and just appreciate our beautiful special little girl and make amazing memories so we went and honestly it was absolutely magical wow I can’t even describe how amazing!”.

The reality star added, “I know a lot of ppl worry that 2 may be too young because I did!!!!! But alba did sooooooo much whilst there! Gunna do aload of Lapland spam over the next couple of days! Hopefully it might give you some ideas and tips if you have little ones aswell”.