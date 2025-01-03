Charlotte Crosby confesses why she feels ‘so guilty’ during pregnancy

Charlotte Crosby has been sharing her thoughts on the third trimester of her pregnancy!

The former Geordie Shore star is due to welcome her second child, another baby girl, into the world later this month, alongside her fiancé Jake Ankers. The couple are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Alba.

Now, as she prepares to become a mother-of-two, Charlotte has admitted that she has been struggling with the latter stages of her pregnancy.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a written update to her 8.7M followers.

“Let me be honest with you all! I've been feeling so guilty I haven't been able to spend proper time with my Alba,” Charlotte began.

“I've spent a lot of today beating myself up about how limited I am with things I can do with her! Struggling to bend, out of breath, everything hurts and everything is a struggle now,” she continued.

The reality star then went on to confess that she rarely posts updates on social media anymore because she is “seriously just that knackered”.

“It's true when they say as you get older pregnancy gets harder and being pregnant with a toddler. That is just a different ball game,” Charlotte concluded.

On September 22, Charlotte delighted fans when she announced her pregnancy with her second child, and stated that she is due to welcome her little one with Jake in January 2025.

Then, on October 4, the couple – who have been in a relationship since 2021 – confirmed that they will be welcoming another daughter into their family.

In a post on Instagram at the time, Charlotte expressed her love for her fiancé Jake, and praised his devotion as a ‘girl dad’.

“Thank you for being the man our girls need to experience first hand in their lives…..the best possible influence for them and their best friend forever! You’re already an amazing dad to our little Alba, this next baby girl struck gold with you as her dad,” she gushed.