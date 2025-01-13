Charlotte Crosby admits if she will be filming her second child’s birth

Charlotte Crosby has detailed her unique birth plans for her second child!

This month, the former Geordie Shore star is due to welcome another little one into the world, alongside her fiancé Jake Ankers. The couple will be expanding their family with their second baby girl, joining their two-year-old daughter Alba.

As Charlotte prepares to give birth any day now, the expectant mum has now been opening up about her pregnancy journey and her hopes for her labour.

In an interview with OK!, the 34-year-old admitted that she is “just surviving” through her third trimester.

“I’m so ready to have this baby now. I can’t wait. I’ve been throwing up all morning! I was still being sick right up until I had my first baby, and it’s been the same this time,” Charlotte explained.

The reality star then went on to confess why Jake was “devastated” when they discovered their baby’s gender.

“He wanted a boy so bad. I don’t want to ruin his reaction – because it was a big one, but we’re filming a TV show at the minute and we filmed the whole gender reveal, so I don’t want to give too much away, but he was devastated. Now, he’s come round to the idea, so it’s all good,” she insisted.

In 2022, Charlotte chose to film the birth of her first baby for her BBC series Charlotte In Sunderland, and the TV star has confirmed that she will be doing it again this month.

“The cameras will be there for the birth, just like with Alba. It was actually really fun last time. We had a playlist,” she recalled, adding that she “would always only have a C-section”.

Charlotte also reflected on whether she thinks Alba will adapt to being a sibling.

“I think Alba’s going to be such a good big sister. She’s so mothering. She loves pushing babies in their prams and putting their blankets on. She even gives them their dummies! I just hope she doesn’t feel jealous when the new baby arrives,” she admitted.