Celebrating St Brigit’s Day 2022: Dublin launches festival honouring the female patron saint

Today is the celebration of the life of Ireland’s female patron saint, St. Brigid. On February 1st, we celebrate Brigid, or Bríd, who helped spread Christianity around Ireland, despite having been born into slavery.

Born a Kildare woman, her father tried to sell her to the King of Leinster, as she wouldn’t stop giving his money away to the poor and in need. She was known for her compassion and generosity, particularly towards women, and founded several monasteries around Kildare County.

Among the many miracles she was known for were saving innocent women from death, assault, muteness and even turning bathwater to beer! St Brigid’s Day is still observed with children making Brigid’s crosses in school – but did you know there’s a whole celebration happening around the world to celebrate the Irish woman this year?

We have Nollaig na mBan to celebrate women and their domestic lives, but St. Brigid’s Day is a chance to recognise Irish women’s talents and skills, which is why it’s so exciting to see a full and robust program full of amazing Irish women speaking, singing and creating at events both in Ireland and abroad this year.

Brigit 2022 is a celebration of the contributions of Irish women through the ages, highlighting their stories and promoting their contributions to society. Organised by Labour Party Councillor Allison Gilliland, the festival’s line up includes performances from singer Imelda May, readings poet Felispeaks, talks from entrepreneur Chupi Sweetman and TCD provost Prof Linda Doyle, among many other free admission events.

The celebrations will take place internationally as well, with Irish embassies from around the world streaming their own live events. Gilliland commented: ‘Too often, particularly in the past, the achievements of women have been overshadowed or not fully acknowledged. Brigit 2022 seeks to bring women’s history and heritage as well as women’s stories and voices to the fore and showcase them.’

Other events featured in the program are walking tours of Dublin to learn about Irish women throughout history and street art walking tours to view the artwork and murals created by women throughout the city. If you’re into your history and strong, historic women, Glasnevin cemetery have organised a tour around the graves of culturally, socially and politically important Irish women buried there, including Countess Markievicz, Maud Gonne MacBride, and Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington

The first year of the programme is sure to be an incredible and inspiring round up of Irish talent and all the details and bookings are on Dublin.ie/Brigit