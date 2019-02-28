SHEmazing!
Catch it while you can: The iconic movies leaving Netflix in March

Every month, Netflix adds brand new titles to it's catalogue – while other films and TV shows get the boot. 

The streaming service is retiring a few classic films from their repertoire. This happens pretty often, with movies coming and going seasonally. However, if you're stuck for a way to spend the last day of February, maybe one of these movies will tickle your fancy. 

Whether you've already seen them or you're a first timer, here are the five movies leaving Netflix in March that you have to catch before they go: 

1. The Breakfast Club

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@dream.alanie) on

 

2. Bruce Almighty

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dream Cinemas (@dreamcinemas) on

 

3. Beauty & The Beast 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beauty and The Beast (@beautyandthebeast) on

 

4. Ghostbusters

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by@ghostbusters) on

 

5. Pearl Harbour

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Olivia (@missrubiejay) on

