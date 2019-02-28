Catch it while you can: The iconic movies leaving Netflix in March
Every month, Netflix adds brand new titles to it's catalogue – while other films and TV shows get the boot.
The streaming service is retiring a few classic films from their repertoire. This happens pretty often, with movies coming and going seasonally. However, if you're stuck for a way to spend the last day of February, maybe one of these movies will tickle your fancy.
Whether you've already seen them or you're a first timer, here are the five movies leaving Netflix in March that you have to catch before they go:
1. The Breakfast Club
2. Bruce Almighty
3. Beauty & The Beast
4. Ghostbusters
5. Pearl Harbour