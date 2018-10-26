Cast of Love Island 2018 to reunite for a Christmas special

There’s been a Love Island shaped hole in our hearts since the final episode aired in the summer.

We’ve missed Dani, Jack and co. and there’s no doubt the show’s millions of followers do too so news of a Christmas special is bound to brighten this gloomy Friday.

Rumour has it, the 2018 contestants are going to reunite for a special Christmas episode, but we can’t help but worry about ALL the awkward moments they’ll have to sit through.

Five of this year’s couples have called it quits, including Laura and Paul and Charlie and Ellie.

Georgia and Sam also went their separate ways recently after Georgia supposedly wasn't loyal to her Love Island beau.

A mere four couples have kept their love alive since leaving the show this summer.

“Bosses have been wanting to get the cast back together for a few years now but have finally been given the green light because of the success of this year’s show,” a source told The Sun.

“They know exactly the kind of drama that viewers want to see and getting together the couples who have split will certainly make for tense viewing,” they continued.

The Love Island Christmas special is going to be full of drama and we must admit we cannot wait.