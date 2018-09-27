Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter lands in Penneys Mary Street today

Earlier this year, one of Ireland's biggest names in beauty announced that a makeup line would be her next venture.

Taking to Instagram, Cocoa Brown Tan guru Marissa Carter told her followers that she would be be releasing a full line of makeup, and it officially lands in Penneys, Mary Street today.

The collection has already arrived in pharmacies nationwide, but now fans of the 103 item collection can pick up their favourite pieces along side their fluffy socks, CB tan and packs of earrings.

“Beauty has always been my passion,' says Marissa.

"Before Cocoa Brown I owned my own salon, Carter Beauty and the satisfaction I got from seeing a woman watching herself transform was second to none."

"Carter Beauty is almost an ode to that. It’s really important to us that our customers get value for their money without skimping on quality.”

Carter Beauty brand has something for everyone, from dewy foundations to affordable eyeshadow palettes.

Just like Cocoa Brown, Carter Beauty is cruelty-free, much like the PS…Beauty range in Penneys.

Carter Beauty Cosmetics will be available in Penneys nationwide in October, so keep your eyes peeled.