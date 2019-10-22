Cara Delevigne teams up with Nasty Gal for the dream A/W collection

Nasty Gal has teamed up with the legendary actress and model, Cara Delevingne. The dream duo are releasing a collection of holiday-ready pieces inspired by female rock icons of the ages as well as actress, musician and philanthropist Cara Delevingne.

The range, which is available now on NastyGal.com, the collection pays homage to the beguiling style of the international supermodel who is one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

To kick off Nasty Gal’s holiday collection, the brand looked no further than to partner with Cara Delevingne for their global campaign. Delevingne’s fearless style has captured international attention as she continues to make waves in fashion, cinema, and music.

With over 43 million followers on Instagram, her influence is widely recognized as she uses her platform to advocate for mental health, women’s rights, and animal conservation. In keeping with Nasty Gal’s tradition of partnering with unapologetically trailblazing women, Delevingne perfectly reflects the spirit of the brand. Inspired by female rock icons such as Cher and Stevie Nicks, the campaign featuring Delevingne was shot at Electric Lady Studios, the world-renowned recording studio founded by Jimi Hendrix.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to star in Nasty Gal’s holiday campaign,” said Cara Delevingne. “I’ve followed the brand for years and am inspired by their approach to fashion – always rebellious and ever evolving. I love to work with brands that push the envelope on style, and this collection does just that.”

Nasty Gal Ft. Cara Delevingne includes:

• Over 40 ready-to-wear separates including holiday-inspired tops, bottoms, skirts, dresses, jackets, pants, and more

• Key trend pieces include beaded jackets, statement tees, sheer tops, oversized suiting, 80s power shoulders, vegan leather, sequins and fringe

• Colors including black, gold, white, pink, leopard print, gray, and more

• Select styles range from 4-22

Our outfit for the office Christmas party is officially sorted!