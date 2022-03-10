Cadbury launches fashion range to stop you eating Creme Eggs!

Cadbury creates unique fashion designs in collaboration with Aoife McNamara to help fans resist their cash winning Creme Eggs

Today, Cadbury has announced an exciting fashion collaboration inspired by this year’s ‘How Do You Not Eat Yours’ competition. Cadbury Creme Egg X Aoife McNamara is the couture collab with a twist that is worthy of any Fashion Week runway. These hand-crafted Creme Egg creations aim to help fans resist the temptation of eating limited edition Cadbury Creme Eggs.

Designed by the sustainable fashion designer, Aoife McNamara, each item has been imaginatively conceived to prevent the wearer from eating their much-loved Cadbury Creme Egg. Fashionistas and Creme Egg enthusiasts could be in with a chance to bag the exclusive attire by entering a social competition to win the one-of-a-kind items hosted on @CadburyIreland social channels soon.

The unconventional collaboration celebrates the ‘How Do You Not Eat Yours’ competition, which has seen a limited number of half milk and half white chocolate Creme Eggs being hidden in stores across the country. Lucky fans who find them just need to resist the urge to eat their winning eggs to claim a cash prize of €2,500.

Maighréad Lynch, Brand Manager for Cadbury Creme Egg, said: “It’s been fantastic to see how flipping our iconic ‘How Do you Eat Yours?’ tagline on its head has led to the creation of such a unique range. Our limited-edition prize-winning eggs are irresistible, so people will need all the help they can get to resist the urge to eat our delicious prize-winning eggs. The ‘How Do You Not Eat Yours’’ inspired range has all the personality of a Cadbury Creme Egg, whacky, eccentric, and full of flavour!’’.

The striking ensemble consists of three looks all of which boast an eye catching, Creme Egg colour palette. Resplendent in gold, purple and crimson, the looks include a striking top made with metal boning sleeves, a face covering and no grip thumbless mittens, all of which prevent the wearer from tucking into their Creme Egg.

Aoife McNamara, Fashion Designer, said: ‘’Sustainability was at the forefront of my design process when staring this project. My Inspiration behind these pieces came from the colours of a Cadbury Creme Egg. The vibrant colours like Cadbury yellow inject fun and are represented in each look. Design elements like the puff sleeves were taken from the round Creme Egg shape, and the iconic Creme Egg splat was incorporated into the giant bow.’’

Each winning Creme Egg has been handmade by Cadbury’s expert team of Chocolatiers before being individually hidden in major retailers across the country. The specific locations are being kept so secret, that even Cadbury don’t know where they are, so there is only one way to find them.

If you’re lucky (or unlucky) enough to find one of the winning half-and-half Cadbury Creme Eggs, here are the four steps to claim the prize:

Step 1. Unwrap a Creme Egg to see if you have a half-and-half egg.

Step 2. If you have a winning egg, resist the urge to take a bite.

Step 3. Call the phone number (during office hours only) that is printed on the ticket under the foil on the winning egg to find out how to claim your prize. Keep this ticket as we will require it to validate your claim.

Step 4: When you call, you will be asked to answer a series of verification questions including the unique code on the ticket, the retailer it was purchased from, plus the date and location of purchase.

The in-store promotion will run from 26/12/21 and 17/04/22 and for more information and full terms and conditions, visit www.cadbury.ie.