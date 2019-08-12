Brody Jenner responds to Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter kissing
The drama is absolutely exploding in Hollywood over Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce.
The 26-year-old Mother's Daughter singer and her longtime lover Liam have split after nearly eight months of marriage, but photos then circulated online of Miley kissing Kaitlynn Carter during their Italian holiday.
Carter only recently split with Brody Jenner, who has some thoughts on the matter. The Hills: New Beginnings star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, captioning the image; "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today".
His The Hills co-star Brandon Thomas Lee commented on the post, rather cheekily; "Let's round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out."
"Watch out," Brody replied with a crying-laughing emoji. "Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon."
Naturally, Miley didn't let this one just slide by, and wrote, "go take a nap in your truck and cool off." The MTV reality TV star has also been commenting flirty messages on his ex-wife's Instagram, which is weird.
Miley and Brandi Cyrus went on holiday to Lake Como in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, and have been sharing pictures of their hangouts all over social media.
"Rock the boat, don't rock the boat baby," Carter captioned one picture, featuring the Hannah Montana star. To which Brody responded, "Hot girl summer."
Brody and Kaitlynn announced their split earlier this month, with representatives offering a statement.
"Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate," the statement read. "They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."
A source previously told E! News that Brody and Kaitlynn were never legally married, despite tying the knot in Indonesia last June.
News broke about Cyrus and Hemsworth's break up on Saturday evening, with a representative for the 26-year-old singer saying in a statement:
"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."
The statement continued, "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
