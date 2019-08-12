Brody Jenner responds to Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter kissing

The drama is absolutely exploding in Hollywood over Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce.

The 26-year-old Mother's Daughter singer and her longtime lover Liam have split after nearly eight months of marriage, but photos then circulated online of Miley kissing Kaitlynn Carter during their Italian holiday.

Carter only recently split with Brody Jenner, who has some thoughts on the matter. The Hills: New Beginnings star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, captioning the image; "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today".

His The Hills co-star Brandon Thomas Lee commented on the post, rather cheekily; "Let's round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out." "Watch out," Brody replied with a crying-laughing emoji. "Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon." Naturally, Miley didn't let this one just slide by, and wrote, "go take a nap in your truck and cool off." The MTV reality TV star has also been commenting flirty messages on his ex-wife's Instagram, which is weird. View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@promiflash) on Aug 11, 2019 at 12:52am PDT Miley and Brandi Cyrus went on holiday to Lake Como in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, and have been sharing pictures of their hangouts all over social media.

"Rock the boat, don't rock the boat baby," Carter captioned one picture, featuring the Hannah Montana star. To which Brody responded, "Hot girl summer." Brody and Kaitlynn announced their split earlier this month, with representatives offering a statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@celebbelle) on Aug 5, 2019 at 9:13am PDT "Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate," the statement read. "They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward." A source previously told E! News that Brody and Kaitlynn were never legally married, despite tying the knot in Indonesia last June.