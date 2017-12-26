SHEmazing!
‘Boys don’t wear princess dresses’: Lewis Hamilton shames his nephew

Lewis Hamilton has come under fire on social media today after he uploaded footage of himself scolding his young nephew for wearing a princess dress.

The Formula One champion, who has had an on again / off again relationship with Nicole Scherzinger for more than a decade, has been criticised by the public in the wake of the upload.

"I’m so sad right now…look at my nephew," he says to the camera yesterday before directing it at a little boy happily wearing a princess costume.

"Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?" he asked the child who giggled bashfully in response.

Raising his voice, Lewis continued: "Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas, boys don’t wear Christmas dresses!"

The footage, which has been deleted from the 32-year-old's Instagram, has infuriated his followers who wasted no time venting their anger.

 

