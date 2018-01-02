Book your flights: 8 gorgeous Airbnbs to beat the January blues

It's the time of year when our minds are on sun, sea and city breaks.

If you're anything like the rest of Ireland, you've been taking refuge from the reality of being back to work, eating healthily and battling storm Eleanor by browsing flight prices online.

We've been dabbling in our favourite pastime – browsing Airbnb looking for elegant apartments in which to spend our European city breaks.

Here's our top eight picks from Lisbon, Paris, Amsterdam and London.

Lisbon

Liberty Always Lisbon €29 p/n

Set in a colourful district just minute from Avenida da Liberdade, this mini Lisbon apartment offers a chic and pared back living space from which to explore the city.

The space can host three guests, and the property owners are fully prepped to help tourists make the most of their time in the popular Portuguese city by advising them on where to go and what to see.

Trendy Designed 2brms Apartment in Lisbon´s Center €70 p/n

The superior interior design elements on this property make it a hot commodity on the holiday rental site.

Sleeping up to four guests, this flat is close to Bairro Alto in Lisboa and is the ideal hideaway fro those who want to sip a white wine spritzer in beautiful surroundings.

Paris

Luxury Flat with Pompidou Center Panoramic View €98 p/n

This minimalistic apartment sleeps up to guests and is located in the heart of the trendy Marais district.

The apartment comes complete with an epic panoramic view of the industrial Pompidou Center.

Loft apartment near Jardin du Luxembourg €157 p/n

This luxurious loft is located right by one of Paris's most famous parks.

The home is decked out in feature art, with rooftop views and a unique apartment sleeping structure.

Amsterdam

Spacious warm & bright with 2BRM close to Jordaan €90 p/n

This artsy apartment for four is the perfect Amsterdam.

Grab public transport into the city centre to see the tourist attractions or nab a rental bike and cycle the streets.

MODERN APARTMENT WITH SUNNY BALCONY €225 p/n

For those with a slightly higher budget, this clean, minimalist apartment is the epitome of cool. Just don't forget to water the plants!.

The Foodhallen and the Anne frank house are close by, so you and three guests can enjoy the sights of Amsterdam as well as the view from the balcony.

London

2BATH/2BED STUNNING APART WITH AMAZING CITY VIEW €87 p/n

The best thing about this colourful London pad is the gorgeous view, as well as it's proximity tothe Tower of London, Tower Bridge, Brick Lane, Shoreditch and St Katherine's Dock.

With a generous balcony, we could happily but our feet up out there after a day of shopping and sightseeing.

Amazing apartment close to Hyde Park €116 p/n

Fancy living it up in a townhouse with 12 of your closest pals? This charming pad is for you.

The house is located just a stone's throw from Hyde Park,Harrods, Marble Arch, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, abd Oxford street.