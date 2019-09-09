Boojum offering one student the chance to win free rent for a year

Burrito babes Boojum are putting the spotlight on skyrocketing student rent prices with their new campaign, which lets one lucky student win a life-changing college prize.

The franchise is going above and beyond for its student customers. The food brand is highlighting the serious issue of student rent, with the food company offering the chance to win free rent for one year.

With students heading back to college over the last few weeks, they're facing another year of trying to balance study, examinations and social lives. Many take up part-time work to help their living costs.

The rents in Dublin are ever-increasing and add to the worsening homelessness crisis in the city daily.

David Maxwell, Boojum’s Managing Director commented on the campaign:

“We’re on the side of students, always aiming to deliver real value every day for them, but we knew we could take it beyond burritos. Almost fifty percent of our workforce is made up of third-level students so we’re really conscious of the pressures that they’re under.

“From speaking with our students, increasing rent really is one of the biggest issues for them and is a distraction that they don’t need."

"That’s the thinking behind this promotion; if we can help one student this year by taking the pressure of rent off their mind, then we’ve done something positive,” he added.

Boojum has become known for its ties with students, whether it's the exam season burrito boosts or part-time jobs. The new campaign looks at the struggles students face financially nationwide as tuition fees rise.

Boojum is duplicating typical ‘To Let’ signs that line the streets in popular student areas in all university cities, announcing the chance to win free rent.

The food company has also turned two restaurant windows into Estate Agent windows, with listings available from €0.

According to the National Union of Students in Ireland (USI), colleges are increasing campus accommodation costs by as much as 11.5 percent.

Boojum aims to solve this problem for one lucky student, freeing up much-needed cash to help pay tuition fees and household bills.

For more information on the campaign and how to win coveted free rent for a year, head to their website here.