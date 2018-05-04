Blogger Jodie Lawson-Wood just announced she’s expecting
Congratulations are in order! Irish blogger Jodie Matthews (née Lawson-Wood) just announced she and her husband Will Matthews are expecting.
The nutritionist revealed the happy news with a sweet Instagram post.
The photo shows the couple standing on a gorgeous beach, with Jodie's bump just visible.
"Mom and Dad," she simply captioned the post, with heart emojis thrown in for good measure.
We are thrilled for them!
Congratulations to Jodie and Will on their growing family!