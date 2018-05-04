Blogger Jodie Lawson-Wood just announced she’s expecting

Congratulations are in order! Irish blogger Jodie Matthews (née Lawson-Wood) just announced she and her husband Will Matthews are expecting.

The nutritionist revealed the happy news with a sweet Instagram post.

The photo shows the couple standing on a gorgeous beach, with Jodie's bump just visible.

"Mom and Dad," she simply captioned the post, with heart emojis thrown in for good measure.

Mom and Dad A post shared by Jodie Matthews (Lawson-Wood) (@jodiewood_) on May 4, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

We are thrilled for them!

Congratulations to Jodie and Will on their growing family!