Blackberry is the latest food inspired hair trend, and it’s delicious

Earlier in the week, we were gifted with the wonder of fruit juice hair.

It sure would seem as though hairstylists are getting very creative lately, messing around with different colours.

And we are HERE FOR IT.

The latest hair colour trend? Blackberry hair, inspired by the most delicious berry of them all (sorry strawbs, still love you though).

Nine times out of ten, amazing hair colour tends to be suited to blonde tones – they're just easier to dye.

However, one of the reasons we love blackberry hair is because it is perfect for those of you living on the darker side of life.

US-based hairstylist Megan Schipani recently created this berry inspired look, and shared the result on her gorgeous Instagram page.

“My client came in telling me that she was a busy mom who needed low-maintenance colour that was still fun. The day before her appointment, I had received a few packages of a new direct-dye line and knowing that my client was in the market for purples, it just clicked,” Schipani told the gorge folks at Allure.

Schipani insists that the look is relatively low maintenance when it's all done, however achieving the look is a gruelling enough process.

She spent around eight hours (CHRIST) lightening her client’s hair using a balayage technique, being careful to only lighten only the strands that would be dyed purple.

After that lengthy job, she went on to create the "perfect level 8 blonde-balayage" base, she applied shades in Purple with a hint of Blue over the blonde.

“Believe it or not, this colour really doesn’t require a whole lot of care, apart from the typical cold rinses and infrequent washing routine. Since I didn't bleach her out or touch her roots, the colour should grow out super smoothly.”

Sounds good to me.

Would you try this gorge shade?