Binky Felstead shares insight into ‘stressful’ period of life

Binky Felstead has been opening up in a new life update.

The former Made in Chelsea star, who is preparing to star in a spin-off show Beyond Chelsea, has been opening up about a ‘stressful’ period of her life.

Binky admitted she was glad to see the end of last week and enjoy a family getaway to the seaside after the stress of buying a new house was getting to her.

Speaking out to her 1.4M Instagram followers, Felstead shared a sweet photo of her three children, seven-year-old India, three-year-old Wolfie and one-year-old Wilder, at the beach.

In the caption of the post, Binky wrote, “The three Musketeers. There is so much going on at the moment. SO many moving parts which admittedly I do like, although one of those parts is buying a house & thats one of the most stressful things in the world !”.

“I will fill you more in that when the time is right BUT I was definitely happy to see the back of last week & I can’t really tell you why as I’m not sure myself. I’ve just felt a little ‘flat’ … not sure this weather has helped at all!”.

“A last minute escape to the English seaside was exactly what the dr ordered. A weekend PACKED to the brim with action! Surfing, swimming, crabbing, cooking, stone throwing.. we did it all! I have to try to remind myself it’s okay to slow down & do ‘nothing’”.

The 34-year-old went on to confess, “To put my phone away ( although I’m not very good at doing that!) Just watching these guys making memories, playing happily for hours together couldn’t have made me happier. Who needs to go abroad when we’ve got these amazing hidden gems in our beautiful country hey. X”.

Many fans of the reality star headed to the comments to compliment the adorable photo of her little ones.

One fan wrote, “What a beautiful picture”, while a second said, “they grow so fast”.

“Look at them all in their hats!”, added another commenter.