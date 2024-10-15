Billie Shepherd releases new trailer for reality TV show

Billie Shepherd has dropped the new trailer for the upcoming season of her family’s reality TV show.

Billie and her husband Greg star in The Family Diaries alongside their children, 10-year-old Nelly, seven-year-old Arthur and one-year-old Margot. The show was first created in 2021.

As they prepare for the latest season of the series to air on ITVBE, Billie has unveiled the trailer on social media to share an insight into what fans can expect from the show.

On Instagram, the former The Only Way is Essex star posted a clip to her 2.7M followers about The Family Diaries.

During the footage, Billie can be heard stating, “The Sheps are back and life has never been more full on, more challenging or more emotional”.

During the video, snippets of her family’s life are played on-screen, including her eldest daughter celebrating her birthday, Billie and Greg attending the National Television Awards and an insight into Billie’s dad's journey to sobriety.

In the caption of the post, the mum-of-three wrote, “We are back !!! @familydiariesofficial this Wednesday 9pm ITVBE with a brand new series”.

“It certainly has been a rollercoaster of emotions the past few months, life is full of ups and downs, lots of fun and good times but also some sad times, that’s life!”.

Billie went on to add, “No matter what we always get through it together as a family. we hope you enjoy the show”.

Many fans of the reality star headed to the comments to share their excitement that the show will be back on-screen soon.

One fan said, “So brave to show this guys, well done will help so many xx”.

“Love this show. Greg cracks me up”, penned a second commenter, while a third fan wrote, “Love your show can’t wait to see it”.

This new season of The Family Diaries will air on Wednesday, October 16 at 9pm on ITVBE.