Billie Faiers celebrates stepdad Dave as he marks sobriety milestone

TOWIE star Billie Shepherd has shared a sweet tribute to her stepdad, as he continues his journey with sobriety.

In August of this year, Billie’s sister Samantha Faiers confirmed that their stepfather Dave Chatwood had been taken to rehab for the first time in his life, in a bid to get sober.

At the time, Sam confirmed that her stepdad had been sober for the past two weeks. Now, a few months on from his experience in rehab, Dave has revealed a new update on his sobriety.

Dave, who also goes by the nickname Chatty, recently took to Instagram to post a video message to his followers.

“I’m in my thirteenth week of sobriety, and I’d just like to say to you all thank you very much for all of your support that you’ve given me. All of your messages means a load,” Dave began.

“I couldn’t have gotten much lower in life than I was. I near enough gave up. Alcohol took over my life badly, to the point of psychosis and hallucinating things, and imagining that everyone was after me,” he recalled.

“I’m now in a very good place, thanks to all of my family and friends and my partner. If you know anyone with this type of problem, try and get them help, or even talk to them. There’s plenty of meetings that you can go to to help people out,” Dave explained.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are – look at me, I’m 70 and I’ve come through it. I’m no expert at the moment, so I can’t give you advice, but at least talk to people if you think they’re in trouble. It’s a very bad thing to have,” he added.

Following his emotional update, Billie re-shared her stepfather’s video on her own Instagram stories, writing beside it: “We are all so proud of you, love you pups.”

On August 5, Sam took to Instagram to confirm Dave’s admission to rehab. At the time, she penned: “This is your first time in rehab, and we want you to know how much we love you and that we are here to support you through this journey."