Beyoncé and Jay-Z pay tribute to Meghan Markle at Brit awards

We had NO idea that Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Meghan Markle were linked in any way, but the Carters' tribute to the Duchess of Sussex took everyone by surprise.

The married power couple were honoured at the 2019 Brit Awards, winning the prize for Best International Group, which Beyoncé won alongside Destiny's Child in 2002.

Though they weren't actually in attendance at the O2 in London, they graciously accepted their trophy with a surprising video message, and a surprise for Meghan.

At the beginning, Beyoncé and JAY-Z recreate their iconic Louvre museum music video for APESH*T, where they pose in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s infamous Mona Lisa.

This time, in the world-famous painting’s place is a portrait of Meghan Markle herself donning a sparkling tiara and pearl necklaces.

“Thank you so much to the Brit awards for this incredible honour,” Beyoncé quotes to the camera. “You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you.”

The rapper then replies to Beyoncé's thank you message, cheekily saying, “You’re welcome,” and then the unreal duo turn to look at the portrait.

Beyoncé later shared an image to Instagram of the portrait, captioning it with a reference to Destiny's Child;

“Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle,” she wrote. “How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova."

Wow at Beyonce and Jay-Z not only making an acceptance video, but doing so in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle. Very classy, pointed support of a black woman being treated repulsively by the UK tabloids #BRITs — Laura Snapes (@laurasnapes) February 20, 2019

Beyoncé gave a short explanation of the King and Queen of Hip-Hop's choice to include Meghan, congratulating her on the royal pregnancy.

“In honour of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” she wrote. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.” Awwww.

Artist Tim O’Brien's illustration previously appeared on the cover of the alumnae magazine for Meghan’s sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma.

Interesting to see my painting of Megan Markel behind @Beyonce and JZ for their Brit award. Congratulations to them both. https://t.co/I6jYj9Jslb — Tim O'Brien (@TonkaOBrien) February 20, 2019

Meghan is celebriting her baby shower in New York with her close gal pals, and has previously spoken about her bi-racial background.

“While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that,” she wrote for Elle in 2015.

“To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman… I am enough exactly as I am.’" Meghan continued.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is black and attended her wedding last year to Prince Harry.

Congrats to the Carters on their win, and to Meghan for having the honour of Beyoncé saying your name. What we'd pay for that prize…

Feature image: @jayzhovbk/Instagram