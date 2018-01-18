Beyoncé and Jay Z just dropped $15k on a gift for Kimye’s new baby

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate earlier this week and their famous friends, Beyoncé and Jaz Z, have already extended their congratulations in the form of a very generous gift.

According to The Sun Online, the superstar couple gifted the newborn a $15,000 one-of-a-kind Lorraine Schwartz diamond incrusted bracelet.

The enormous act of generosity would suggest that their infamous feud has come to an end, with a source confirming the couples are “famila” once again.

The reconciliation comes after Kanye cancelled 21 dates of his 2016 Saint Pablo tour and launched a verbal attack and slated Beyoncé and Jay-Z while on stage in Sacramento.

“Kanye is over the moon as he has always considered Jay Z his ‘big brother,’ and Beyonce has always been one of his closest friends,” a source told The Sun.

“It’s only a matter of time before the play dates begin.”

Kim and Kanye are said to be delighted at the arrival of their healthy and beautiful baby girl.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reveal the new on her app on Tuesday writing: “She’s here! We’re so in love.”

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.”

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”