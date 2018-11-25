Besties reunited after 10 YEARS thanks to Twitter and we’re sobbing

Ah, childhood best friends. The ones you met on holiday, or at summer camp, or at the childminders become intrinsic parts of the tapestry of your personal history.

This is why, when Twitter user Brianna (@briannacry) took to the social media platform to find the bestie she met on a dinner cruise in 2006, the entire world jumped on board.

An online search party was formed to find Bri's long-lost friend, and it only took mere hours to find her.

Prepare the tissues:

Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited. pic.twitter.com/LRtk6ClvV3 — Bri (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

umm this was at 9 retweets when I fell asleep.. Sooo I’m looking for a husband as well so y’all can try to find him too while y’all search for girly. thanks — Bri (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

Heard you were looking for me~ pic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

OMG OMG HEY GIRL HEY GIRL HEY!! https://t.co/elWi5t1bPq — Bri (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

omg my heart is so happy — Bri (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

Bruhhh it’s been literal years since I was last on Twitter and the first thing I see is a search party for my ass — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

Heii was asked how she managed to get on Twitter so quick to be found, and replied:

'Most of the friends that alerted me I’ve known since middle school!! I don’t think I changed much in the time span between elementary and middle school, so that’s why.'

The pair of besties revealed that they are speaking privately and reconnecting thanks to the Twitter search.

To my knowledge, neither @briannacry or I have set up/been contacted about a gofundme. Please be careful about links everyone, and keep your muns close to your huns uwu pic.twitter.com/bRXItgPJDU — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

After being urged to meet up in real life, Heii said that due to her college commitments and financial situation, she would be unable to travel to meet Brianna any time soon.

In true social media revolution style, a Go Fund Me page was instantly set up to raise €5,000 to help the pair reunite in real life.

However, Heii warned those who were following the reunion to be cautious, as none of the Go Fund Me pages were set up by either girls.