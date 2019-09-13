Beauty Product of the Week: Payot’s calming Crème N°2 Cachemire

When it comes to balancing our super-sensitive skin, it can be a nightmare trying to figure out what each of our faces need to be perfectly soothed.

Our latest recommendation comes as no surprise to those in the beauty industry who have been raving over the product for months; Payot's Crème N°2 Cachemire.

Everything from stress, hormones and UV rays to air pollution and diet can damage our skin, making it hyper-sensitive as a result.

Drawing on the latest discoveries in the skin biology industry, the Payot Crème N°2 Cachemire strengthens and restores balance to your sensitive skin.

The cachemire cream nourishes your system, calms any sensation of discomfort and reduces the irritations and redness of sensitive and dry skin. What could be better?

As a result of the science, skin is reinforced and protected from external aggressions because of the cutaneous flora action, which helps to maintain the natural balance of the skin.

Payot Crème N°2 Cachemire has a gorgeous, healthy formula containing Boswellia extract, Jasmine Flower extract, Prebiotic and Probiotic.

Its creamy texture envelops your skin straight from application. Day after day, your skin is left feeling soothed and luminous, and the sensation of discomfort from redness is alleviated.

Gain total facial calmness and soft, brightened complexion for just €50- We insist that it's worth the money.

All Payot products are available in pharmacies and selected stores nationwide, as well as online.