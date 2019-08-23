Beauty Product of the Week: Nuxe’s Crème Prodigieuse Boost Range

With air pollution on the rise, it's understandable that beauty lovers are concerned about the environmental impact of pollution on their skin.

Daily stress, a hectic lifestyle and outdoor grit can have a debilitating impact on your skin, and with a climate emergency in our midst, it's time to focus on protecting ourselves from the effects.

French skincare brand Nuxe have released their Crème Prodigieuse Boost line especially for those of us living through busy, urban lifestyles and it's perfect for brightening your face.

The Nuxe Crème Prodigieuse Boost range is designed to brighten and ‘boost’ skin, specifically a complexion that is often used to stress, tiredness or pollution.

It aims to combat these negative effects by using their key ingredient, Jasmine flower, to balance the skin and boost its natural mechanisms.

Each of the range's five products are enriched with an antioxidant complex for fresh, fuller-looking, brighter skin on the most stress-inducing of days.

5-in-1 Multi-Perfection Smoothing Primer, €24.90

The gorgeous smoothing primer is created to blur out the first signs of ageing, suggesting a 'bare skin' effect by correcting imperfections and adding shine.

Made for all skin types, the newest beauty step has an instant perfecting effect. The non-tinted primer corrects the urban environment and busy lifestyle's markers on your skin.

Devotees of the “no make-up” trend or can be used as a primer as a base for foundation, for a refreshed complexion in minutes.

Energising Priming Concentrate, €28

Designed for all skin types, the serum-lotion is the perfect starter to replump the skin and offer a moisturising and radiance boost before applying any other products.

The liquid booster care is formulated using natural origin Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C and Jasmine flower to work in harmony for energizing the skin.

Multi-Correction Gel-Cream Multi-Correction Silky Cream, €35

The moisturiser enhances the skin's radiance and freshness every day, minimising the first signs of ageing.

Apply after the Energising Priming Concentrate for optimum skin results. You can get the Multi-Correction Gel-Cream in two textures, for oily combination skin or dry combination skin.

Multi-Correction Eye Balm Gel, €27

This travel-friendly pump tube of youth-boosting formula is a convenient way to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness with continued use.

The balm helps to conceal signs of insufficient nights sleep, which most of us need on Monday mornings or after a big night out so we can't recommend it enough.

Night Recovery Oil Balm, €38

This overnight miracle worker is a deeply nourishing formula that replenishes the skin with moisture and regenerates the complexion overnight.

Powered by Macadamia Oil, Jasmine Flower and Prickly Pear extract, your skin will look noticeably radiant and plump in the morning.

The entire collection is available on the NUXE website here, in Arnotts and online at Cloud10 Beauty and LookFantastic. We can't recommend it enough for tired skin.

Feature image: Instagram/@nuke_uk