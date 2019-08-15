Beauty Product of the Week: CeraVe’s SA Smoothing range

The SA Smoothing range represents 25 percent of CeraVe's business in America, and now the range's two hero products are launching in Ireland next month.

Salicylic acid has been the go-to ingredients for those suffering with skin issues for years. It's a brilliant exfoliator, and gets rid of those pesky dead cells from the skin's surface.

It's just one component of a group of chemicals called Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs); oil-soluble acids that break down dirt and debris that block pores and cause blackheads.

Some people find salicyclic acid too drying to use on their skin, which is where CeraVe's new SA Smoothing range comes in.

CeraVe products contain moisturising ingredients such as urea, which improves hydration and exfoliates dead skin, as well as hyaluronic acid, which binds moisture to the skin.

The SA Smoothing range offers all of the benefits of salicylic acid while hydrating the skin and restoring its natural barrier simultaneously.

CeraVe's range treats dry, rough and/or bumpy skin, and chronic conditions like Keratosis Pilatis (KP), which affects 40 percent of adults and teenagers globally.

The SA Smoothing Cleanser, €12.50 (236 ml)

The SA Smoothing Cleanser is a gentle gel cleanser which aims to give your skin the same effective cleansing without tightness.

This product now offers skin-brightening exfoliation, without damaging the skin's natural barrier. It's safe for everyday use, whether it's for clearing congested skin or for a glowing complexion.

Designed for use on the face, it can also be used on the body and is free of physical exfoliants.

SA Smoothing Cream, €12.50 (177ml tube) / €20 (340g tub)

CeraVe's SA Smoothing Cream is a deeply hydrating body formulation that contains lactic acid (an AHA), as well as salicylic acid (a BHA) and is specifically designed to soften and remove rough and bumpy skin.

It's especially effective on dry, scaly skin and on areas of keratosis pilaris (KP). The combination of AHA and BHA helps to break down the keratin, while the non-sticky, non-greasy formula hydrates and moisturises.

The SA Smoothing Cream is available in a tube or a tub, and both the Smoothing Cream and the Smoothing Cleanser are fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

They can be used for all skin types, be it spot-prone skin or sensitive skin. We've all experienced negative reactions to products with high amounts of chemicals, irritants or fragrances, so CeraVe's new range is ideal for those of us with complex skin.

94 percent of the range's users felt that their skin felt smoother, softer and more hydrated after only three days. The skin barrier function was improved after just one hour, so it's a guaranteed cult beauty product.

CeraVe SA Smoothing range will be available in Irish pharmacies in September 2019.

Feature image: CeraVe