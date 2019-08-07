Beauty Product of the Week: Blank Canvas’ Dimension Series Hamper

Blank Canvas are one of the best brands around when it comes to makeup brushes. They've got it all; quality, a vegan-friendly range and affordability.

The company see your face as a blank canvas which holds endless possibilities. Founder Una Tynan was inspired by the concept of using tools to express your makeup creativity;

“My vision was to create an affordable beauty brand without compromising on quality”. Their products are made and produced with innovative methods, and it's no wonder they've got such a loyal fanbase.

Having the right tools for your make up looks is half the battle. Every beauty lover knows the impact that each brush has on your look, and now Blank Canvas are releasing a Dimension Series Hamper as the perfect gift.

The hamper is just €90 and is the perfect present to gift to friends or family members who have an affinity for quality beauty products. It's got every brush necessary in one easy kit.

Filled with their most popular products, any makeup mogul (amateur or professional) would die to get their hands on the Dimension Series Hamper.

Image: Blank Canvas

The Dimension Series Hamper features;

BC Standee in Pink (worth €20 individually)

The BC Standee is a compact, upright standing brush pouch. Stylish and compact, it's ideal for your handbag or dresser, and can hold between 10 and 20 brushes (depending on size)

F06 Bevelled Foundation Brush and F08 Dome Buffing Brush (worth €15 individually)

The F06 and F08 are multi-purpose face brushes from the Dimensions series. They can easily be used to apply foundation, blush and contour by buffing products on first and then blending in a stippling motion.

The beautiful brushes are best used with cream, powder, mousse or gel products.

F06 Bevelled Foundation Brush

F11 Large Eyeshadow Brush (worth €8 individually)

The F11's multi-purpose design makes it the perfect tool for detail work to the eyes. This brush is best used with cream and powder products.

F20 Buffer Brush (worth €15 individually)

F20 Buffer Brush

The F20 is a multi-purpose face brush specially designed to suit foundation application techniques for all skin types-stipple or buff your foundation on with the F20 for a HD base.

This brush can be used with liquids, creams and powders.

F33 Extreme Contour Brush (worth €15 individually)

The F33 is a multi-purpose face brush specially designed to create super-sharp contouring.

Place product on with the flat edge and turn to the side for blending, and use with cream or powder products.

F39 Dome Powder Brush (worth €15 individually)

The F39 is a multi-purpose face brush designed to sculpt/shape and add texture to the face through foundation application, contour and blush. Use with loose and pressed powder products.

F39 Dome Powder Brush

F41 Flat Tapered Cheek Brush (Colour/Style may vary)

The F41 is a multi-purpose face brush designed to sculpt/shape and add texture to the face through foundation application, contour and blush. Use with creams and powders.

F41 Flat Tapered Cheek Brush

A luxurious Blank Canvas gift candle is also included in the Dimension Series hamper, as if we needed any more goodies in our lives. It's an incredible present idea for any makeup fanatic.

Blank Canvas cosmetics can be bought on their website, online at Cloud10 Beauty and in pharmacies nationwide.

Feature image: Instagram/@blankcanvascosmetics