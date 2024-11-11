Barretstown and The Edge open €4 million facility supporting seriously ill children’s care

Barretstown has teamed up with U2 guitarist The Edge to officially open a new state-of-the-art €4 million medical facility at the charity’s headquarters in Ballymore Eustace, Kildare to support children affected by cancer and other serious illnesses. The Edge, along with Barretstown Patron, Sabina Higgins, Chair of the Barretstown Board, Anne Heraty and CEO Dee Ahearn, were on hand to officially open the new Med Shed which will provide 24/7 medical care to seriously ill children who attend Barretstown’s residential camps.

Barretstown is the largest and most established provider in Ireland of therapeutic camps and programmes, which provides for the unmet psychosocial needs of children and teenagers impacted by cancer and other serious illnesses. It is projected to support over 250,000 seriously ill children and families by the end of the decade.

The new 450 metre square building, financed entirely through fund-raising efforts, boasts three fully equipped treatment rooms, facilitating the provision of critical treatments across 14 different illness groups. The facility also includes a pharmacy, bedrooms, reception and communal areas. Staffed by a full-time medical team, supported by volunteer doctors and nurses, the new upgraded and expanded facility will ensure that children and teenagers can enjoy the full benefits of Barretstown’s residential camps, whilst not compromising their medical care.

The services provided to all the children and families who come to Barretstown are entirely free of charge. Barretstown receives just 4% government funding.

Dee Ahearn, CEO, Barretstown said:

“The development of the new medical facility is an important milestone for Barretstown as we project to serve over 250,000 seriously ill children and families by the end of this decade. The facility will play a vital role in providing for the medical needs of children who attend our residential camps, ensuring that each child’s specific medical needs are provided for, whilst not compromising their camp experience. It’s an essential part of the service delivery at Barretstown and provides parents and guardians with important “peace of mind” that medical care and facilities are on-hand if needed.

“The opening of this new facility demonstrates both our commitment to reach as many seriously ill children as possible and ensure that they have the very best quality of care and experience.

“This latest development follows on from several milestones this year, during which we celebrated 30 years of service. During this time, we have served over 125,000 children and families, while an independent report estimated the social value of our services at over €1.9 billion over the past 30 years. Finally, I want to acknowledge the incredible support that Barretstown has received over the past 30 years from donors, supporters, volunteers and friends.”

Speaking at the launch, The Edge said:

“I am delighted to officially open the Med Shed at Barretstown today. The new medical facility will play a vital role in providing for the medical needs of children who attend Barretstown’s residential camps.

“I first had the opportunity to visit Barretstown and spend some time with Paul Newman back in 2004 around the 10th anniversary. His legacy can be felt here to this day, it is a truly remarkable place that does extraordinary work in supporting children and families affected by cancer and other serious illnesses.

“It is incredible to believe that 125,000 campers have been served in the 30 years since this magical place was established. What a milestone! It’s a privilege to be part of the celebrations.”

Professor Owen Smith, UCD Professor of Paediatric and Adolescent Medicine, Consultant Paediatric Haematologist at CHI@Crumlin, and Medical Patron, Barretstown said:

“The opening of the new Med Shed marks another important juncture for Barretstown providing it with the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the delivery of an enhanced level of medical care to all the children who attend its residential camps.

“We know that children and teenagers who experience serious illness benefit enormously from attending Barretstown and that its services play a crucial role in providing for the unmet psychosocial needs of children/teenagers who experience a serious illness.

“Central to Barretstown, is the provision of state-of-the-art facilities, which can cater for individual needs. The opening of the new Med Shed, which will provide medical care for 14 different illness groups, demonstrates Barretstown’s commitment to ensuring a best-in-class experience for all children and teenagers who come to camp.”