BAFTA winning star to appear on this week’s The Late Late Show

The lineup for this week’s edition of The Late Late Show has been announced!

The weekend is almost upon us, which means it’s nearly time for The Late Late Show to be back on our screens again. Ahead of this Friday night, the team at RTÉ have unveiled the stars who will be appearing in the episode.

Live on Friday night, host Patrick Kielty will be chatting to singer-songwriter Christy Moore about his new album, A Terrible Beauty. Christy will be performing some of his new songs, as well as an old favourite and explaining why these songs have resonated with him and his audience.

The legendary hitmaker will also be reflecting on his love for living and performing in Ireland, as well as the successes of his career, which has already spanned across 60 years.

Elsewhere in the episode, Golden Globe nominees Colm Meaney and Paul Reiser will be promoting their new comedy set in Ireland, titled The Problem with People. The duo will explain why their film was 30 years in the making, as well as retelling the tales of their first meeting, working together for the first time, and how Colm introduced Paul to GAA in Croke Park!

BAFTA winning actress Vicky McClure will be live in the studio to speak about her latest career venture – ‘Dayfever’ a daytime clubbing experience – and bringing it to Dublin next weekend. Known for her roles in Trigger Point and Line of Duty, Vicky will also speak to Patrick about filming Line of Duty in Belfast and her friendship with co-star Adrian Dunbar.

Finally, comedian Des Bishop will be filling Patrick in on his move back to America during the pandemic and meeting his wife for the first time. Des will also detail his preparations for going back on the road in Ireland with his new show Lately, and share why he thinks Gen Z-ers are misunderstood.

The Late Late Show returns this Friday (November 1) on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.