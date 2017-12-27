Bad news for Kendall Jenner fans: The KUWTK star is ending her app

When Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie started their apps back in 2015, Kendall followed suit.

The model has been updating her app consistently over the past two years, giving paying fans an insight into her personal life, style and humour.

However, 2018 is set to spell the end for the model's much-loved app.

Taking to her website, Kendall announced to her fans:

'As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing.'

'I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018.'

