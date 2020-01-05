Back to Poplar: A brand new series of Call The Midwife airs tonight

We’re finally heading back to Poplar tonight and we couldn’t be happier about it. A new series of Call The Midwife airs on BBC One at 8pm.

Series nine of the wonderful drama series will feature eight emotional episodes and there’s no doubt each of them will leave us in floods of tears.

Tonight’s episode is set to be an intense watch so make sure you have the tissues at the ready.

Episode one sees the midwives tackle an unexpected outbreak of diphtheria. The bacterial disease produces a powerful toxin which damages organs and tissues throughout the body.

As well as tackling this outbreak, the ladies of Nonnatus House have to help find the mum of a baby after Fred discovers the tiny tot in a dustbin.

All of our favourite midwives will be back for series nine, including Nurse Trixie, Nurse Lucille Anderson, Nurse Phyllis Crane and Nurse Valerie Dyer.

The new series of Call The Midwife will be set in 1965 and the midwives will face some of their most major cases to date.

Speaking about the upcoming episodes, the team shared: “After an eventful Christmas in 1964, our intrepid team leap right into Poplar in 1965 – a world in rapid motion, but one in which the most important human needs never change.”

Call The Midwife airs at 8pm on BBC One.