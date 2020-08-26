Baby joy! Grey’s actress, Camilla Luddington welcomes her ‘little lion’

Congratulations are in order for the Grey’s Anatomy actress, Camilla Luddington and her husband, Matthew Alan, as they welcome their baby boy into the world, giving him the sweetest name.

Camilla posted to her Instagram account, a photo of herself looking over-joyed, cuddled up with her new son in her hospital bed, shortly after giving birth. “After what felt like a year long third trimester… it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion (shoutout to the Leo’s!),” the caption read.

Camilla and Matthew are now a family of four, giving their three-year-old daughter Hayden, an adorable little brother.

Camilla spoke to People about what it was like to be pregnant during a pandemic, saying, “Our family has been isolating since March [amid the coronavirus pandemic], which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare,” she says. “Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come. Our bubble feels complete now that he's here.”

The 36-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star revealed her second pregnancy in early March this year, in a most unusual but fun way. Camilla posted a photo of herself with the one and only Cinderella at Disneyland. Her announcement went like this;

“Me: I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement. Also me: I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!”, she wrote.

Camilla also hinted that she is going back to filming the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy very soon, by posting a photo of her long, dark brown hair-do, which her character, Jo Wilson wears on the show. “Back to long dark hair?? Can only mean one thing…”, she wrote, followed by a female doctor emoji and a clapperboard emoji.

The new season of Grey’s Anatomy is reportedly going to cover the coronavirus pandemic, starting one to two months into it.