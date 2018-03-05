SHEmazing!
Ash balayage is the latest hair colour trend, and we are IN LOVE

In recent years, we have seen so many bizarre hair trends, from rainbow hair to unicorn hair, and we loved all of them. 

 

50 shades of… Ah, you know. @mizzchoi, mega babe & magician #greyhair #greyombre #summerhair #hair

A photo posted by  Ｓ Ｅ Ｅ Ｎ Ａ (@theseena) on

HOWEVER, while these mad trends were very cool and Insta-worthy, we wouldn't be brave enough to try them.

 

 #greyhair #greyombre @studyo_kuafor

A photo posted by Bayram Külekçi (@studyo_kuafor) on

That is why this latest hair trend has us all excited… because it looks gorgeous on literally EVERYONE. 

 

Stone Fox  Monochromatic Ombre

A photo posted by ☽Kelley☾ (@hairbykelleycover) on

Ash balayage is doing the rounds on Instagram at the moment, and starts as any normal balayage hair colour would—with dark-toned roots.

 

Beautiful Ash Balayage  #hairbyestelatrigg #goldglambar #dfwbeautyguide #dfwhairstylist #ashbalayage #latinahair

A photo posted by Estela Trigg (@hairbyestelatrigg) on

The hair colour shifts towards a lighter, ashy blonde colour, until gradually fading out into a greyish/silver shade. 

This is DEFINITELY our favourite hair trend of 2018 so far! 

It is ash-aloutley fabulous. 

