Ariana responds to claims she’s ‘milking’ Mac Miller’s death

The passing of Mac Miller was one that stunned the music industry and fans of the late rapper. One person who truly felt the significant loss of the Small Worlds singer is his former partner Ariana Grande.

Ariana has been mourning the loss of her ex-boyfriend as well as dealing with the breakdown of her relationship with Pete Davidson. There’s no doubt the past few months have been hell for the singer so the last thing she needs to deal with is people making nasty accusations about her.

Numerous people have taken to Twitter with ludicrous claims that Ariana is ‘milking’ her former partner’s death.

One user wrote: “She milkin’ this shit bruh” and another tweeted: “Ariana let it go… Mourn it behind closed doors. Stop milkin' it when you wasn't even there when he was at his lowest right before it happened."

everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

The One Last Time singer defended herself in a series of tweets, proving that she is unbelievably strong despite the mass heartache she has gone through this year.

She tweeted: “Some of the shit I read on here makes me sick to my stomach. It scares me the way some people think and I don’t like this world a lot of the time. If only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That’d be sick.”

The Breathin’ singer added: “Everything I feel is valid and safe. Everything I do is genuine and honest. There is no right or wrong during this period.”

The accusations come after the God Is A Woman singer paid tribute to her former beau on Thanksgiving.

She posted a photo of Mac on her Instagram story captioned ‘you’re very missed’.

Mere months have passed since Mac Miller died. His death is certainly still extremely raw for Ariana so she has every right to mourn in whatever way helps her process this tragic loss.