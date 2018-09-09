Ariana Grande posts poignant Insta tribute to Mac Miller

Ariana Grande has broken her silence on her former boyfriend Mac Miller's passing.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a black and white picture of Mac.

Ariana kept the tribute simple as she left the post without a caption, and she has also shut off comments.

Mac, who was a platinum-selling musician, was found unresponsive in his LA home on Friday, amid reports of an overdose.

The 26-year-old had been in a relationship with the Dangerous Woman singer for almost two years before they split up earlier this year.

Arian then started dating actor and comedian Pete Davidson in May and they announced their engagement a few weeks later.

After Ariana and Mac had called time on their relationship, Ariana took to Twitter to dismiss rumours that they had been toxic for each other.

I never met Mac Miller but was a fan of his spirit. Seeing this tweet and then listening to this song today is heart breaking. Its so sad. x https://t.co/JwopG6JnWv — James Corden (@JKCorden) September 7, 2018

She tweeted at the time, “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s*** together is a very major problem.”

She later revealed that they had had an “unconditional love” and he was “one of my best friends in the whole world”.

The cause of Mac's death is yet to be determined.

His family released a statement saying that Mac was a “bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans”.

Rest in peace.