Ariana Grande has cancelled meet and greets on her European tour

Ariana Grande fans, we’ve got some bad news. The God Is a Woman singer has cancelled all of her meet and greets on the European leg of her tour.

The singer announced the disappointing news on Instagram last night, but her reasons for cancelling are completely valid.

The news comes after Ariana was forced to cancel her meet and greet in Antwerp, Belgium after suffering from panic attacks and anxiety.

In an effort to preserve her voice, energy, and mental health, Ariana Grande has cancelled Soundchecks and Meet & Greets for rest of the SWT European Leg : “Something has to give to allow her to continue giving 100% to her performances,” Live Nation wrote on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/tTV0Rinv0U — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 3, 2019

The singer explained to fans that she had reached breaking point and stressed that this was not an easy decision to make.

She said, “‘Hi my loves. Time for some honesty. My depression and anxiety have been at an all-time high lately. I have been giving you all I’ve got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it.

“I wish I had control over these attacks but as anybody with anxiety or depression understands, sometimes you can only operate on its terms and not your own,” the One Last Time singer added.

An email has been sent to fans who purchased the VIP tickets and they will be offered a partial refund.

The ticket included entrance to her soundcheck party and the meet and greet.

Fans will still receive a spot in the VIP area at the concert as well as a gift bag. They will also be granted early entry.

Ariana and her team have apologised for the inconvenience.

Live Nation stressed that this decision was made to help the No Tears Left To Cry singer reserve her voice and energy.

Fans have naturally expressed their concern for the singer following the news with many encouraging her to take care of herself. Others have also advised her to cancel the tour completely.