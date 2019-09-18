THIS is how much sleep people would be willing to give up for sex

We all know how wrecked you feel after a long day at the office.

All you want is to take your bra off and get into bed to watch Netflix.

Some people adore their sleep – but what if you love sex too?

Could you give up your snoozing for getting it on?

A study was carried out by Mattress Advisor, who surveyed people about their sleep and sex habits.

And what did they say?

Single people get more shut-eye and those in relationships have sex nearly three times more per month.

People were happy to give up 54.3 minutes of sleep to have sex.

And even after an exhausting day, 84 percent of people would give up z's for a night-time romp.

People in relationships were intimate an average of 8.7 days per month and they had an average of 7.7 hours of sleep per month.

Single people slept 7.1 hours per night and had sex 6.2 days per month.

It might seem like only 12 more minutes of sleep, but that adds up to almost an hour and a half of sleep during the week.

So it seems the better the sex life, the better quality of sleep people get – like we needed an excuse, right?