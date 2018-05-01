This new Irish-owned app is about to transform tourism forever

We love nothing more that a cheeky success story… especially when those behind it happen to be Irish.

COYBIG, and all that jazz.

Anyway, with that sentiment, we'd like to introduce you to ourApp of the week, created by two lads from Dublin.

Ekho is a snazzy new app that uses BLE Beacon technology to empower curators of galleries and museums to create a fully immersive multimedia experience that engages visitors through navigation, narration and access to your additional content.

So basically, you can get amazing tours of iconic locations through your phone. Handy or what?

At Ekho, the goal is to help "transform cultural and museum interactions through mobile technology."

Founders, Raef Tyrell and Mark McGeogh are committed to empowering a new generation of art and culture lovers (hey, that's us!) and attraction visitors, allowing them to delve deeper into the wonderful stories behind the attractions that they love!

Over the past few years, cultural institutions and tourist attractions have sought innovative ways to improve visitor engagement, and the lads decided to act on that industry need.

While many try to draw visitors in with compelling exhibitions, they also seek to add other elements that will facilitate visitor engagement and learning through a unique experience.

And so Ekho was born!

But how does it work? Well, it couldn't be more simple, trust us, we're far from tech savvy.

Visitors just have to download Ekho onto their own device either from the AppStore or Android's Playstore.

And then you can seamlessly engage with the exhibits via Ekho's Bluetooth technology.

And the best part? Ekho is officially launching today – so get your ass to the app store!

You'll be glad you did.