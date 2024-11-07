Andrew Le Page reveals ‘exciting news’ in life update with Tasha

Andrew Le Page has shared some exciting news about himself and his girlfriend Tasha Ghouri.

The pair first met in the summer of 2022, when they both starred in the eighth series of Love Island.

After ending up in fourth place when the reality show ended, the couple’s relationship has blossomed ever since.

Now, Andrew has revealed an update on the first home they bought together earlier this year, explaining that renovations will be starting ‘pretty soon’.

On his Instagram Stories, Le Page unveiled a video of himself standing in his and Tasha’s garden to his 795K followers.

In the footage, he reveals, “Hello everybody! So, we have some exciting news. The renovations are going to be starting pretty soon. However, this building – the garage – is going next week. Finally, we have some good news”.

Credit: Andrew Le Page Instagram

“I have to clear out this garage by the end of the week because it is getting demolished on Tuesday I believe. I know we’ve been so quiet, it’s taking so long”.

Andrew went on to admit, “We still need to get a builder for the actual renovations of the house but the two-storey rear extension has been approved so we are getting there”.

When first announcing the wonderful news that they had bought their house together, Tasha and Andrew unveiled a snap of their new home and revealed, “From the love island villa to home owners”.

“We’re so excited that we’ll be doing a full house renovation and making magic! We’ll be sharing all the transformations on @lepageproperties it’s going to be a wild ride but there’s no-one else we’d both rather do it with!”.

“We already have exciting plans for this house.. let’s get our renovation boots on and work some magic”.

As well as buying their first home together after leaving the Love Island villa, the couple have got matching tattoos and adopted an adorable dog named Luna.