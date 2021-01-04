Amy Huberman has had her baby!

It’s a boy!

Actress, writer and all-around gas gal, Amy Huberman and husband Brian O’Driscoll have had their third child!

The pair announced the arrival of baby in an Instagram post that Huberman reposted from her husband;

‘2020 was a bit crap but the end of it was aiiiiight! Ted O’Driscoll arrived on Dec 28th and he is deadly. His mum is a champion and his brother and sister are thrilled at having a new little bro.’

Ted O’Driscoll, can you even deal! Such a cute name!

Huberman followed this up with a lovely – and hilarious – post of her own, thanking the staff at the national maternity hospital;

‘Jeez you gotta go have a baby around here just to pack a suitcase and head away for a couple of nights!

Thank you so much for all your lovely messages for Ted…He’d say thanks himself but he’s 6 days old and a bit lazy that way.

Thank you also to the incredible doctors, nurses & team @nationalmaternityhospital for being total heroes during such a challenging time for anyone working in healthcare right now. Deeply grateful and indebted xxx’

The pair announced that they were expecting back in September in classic pun-tastic fashion, with Amy posting a picture of a literal bun in an oven;

‘There’s a bun in the oven’! Huberman joked in her caption.

‘Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven. We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over halfway cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet.

Only prob is between the PE teacher and the painter and the gardener and the baker during lockdown I might not be entiiiiiiiiiirely sure who the Dad is. Was starting to get looks from people as I was leaving the shops with a mask on and what looked like merch stuffed up my top on the rob’.

Of course, ‘Dad’ is actually Brian O’Driscoll, former Ireland rugby caption, whom she married in 2010 in Lough Rynn Castle. The pair have two children already, Sadie (7) and Billy (5) Huberman-O’Dricoll.

Amy is never one to take life too seriously and if you’re in need of a good laugh, a wander over to her Insta page is always a good idea.

'Current preg cravings include;

a) a bit of fecking glamour

b) citrus fruits

This gorgeous printed duster coat that is also a dress (if you don’t have a small tenant living in your stomach drop kicking your organs) ticking both boxes & a beautiful gift from one of my fav Irish sustainable labels @ferifolk AND IT’S MADE FROM ORANGES!!! Lads! IT’S MADE FROM ORANGES! I mean… litch wearing one of my five a day'.

Joking aside though, Huberman spoke about her pregnancy journey over the pandemic, sharing the sentiments of many women who went through the scary time of vulnerability when she appeared on the Late Late Show;

‘[It’s been a] pretty lonely journey’ she admitted. ‘It’s strange going in for check-ups and scans. I really feel for first-time parents doing that; it’s lonely.

‘Expectant mothers doing that for the first time, anyone receiving difficult news… It’s a pretty lonely journey. It’s really difficult.’

We are so excited for baby Huberman-O’Driscoll to pop up more on our feeds. Hopefully he got his mother’s sense of humour and father’s tackle!