Amy Hart was frosty at Molly-Mae Hague’s PrettyLittleThing launch

The Love Island girls were back together last night following intense rumours about a spat between Amy Hart and…everyone.

Hart joined Francesca Allen, Joanna Chimonides, Maura Higgins, Anna and Mandy Vakili, Laura Anderson and Gabby Allen at the launch of Molly-Mae Hague's PrettyLittleThing collection in Manchester.

Molly was shadowed by boyfriend Tommy Fury for the entire night, but one person who avoided photos with Molly-Mae was Amy Hart.

Amy, Anna, Amber, Fran and Mandy were treated to a luxury room at the Dakota hotel, complete with PrettyLittleThing gift bags and mini bottles of rose wine.

The Love Island ladies were taking selfies together at the Rossa restaurant, dancing to live music from Giggs before heading to Chinawhite for a night out without Molly.

Amy had shared her outfit looks to her own Instagram Story, writing a post about the PLT launch but failing to mention Molly-Mae Hague.

Image: Instagram/@amyhartxo

"When someone asks you who you’re wearing…and it’s ya mate @mollymaehague x @prettylittlething ," Amy captioned an Instagram story with Molly's collection featured.

"No Facetune was used….just @patrickbastonmakeup which is basically the same thing hair by @duncanfisherhairdesigner so lovely to be reunited."

The former air stewardess thanked her hair and make-up team for helping her to get ready for the launch, but Molly looked too busy to be around her Love Island girls.

Feature image: Instagram/@amyhartxo