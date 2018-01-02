America Ferrera’s pregnancy announcement is the cutest thing

America Ferrera has taken to Instagram to share with fans that she is expecting.

This will bve the Ugly Betty actress' first child.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star used the New Year celebrations to make her announcement.

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Dec 31, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

Uploading a picture of herself and her husband Ryan Piers Williams.

America can be seen holding up a tiny grey baby grow in the picture, which carries the phrase:

'Más Besos por favor' -more kisses, please.

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Dec 29, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

America captioned the post: 'We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018.'

Her husband uploaded the same snap to his own Instagram.

Wishing them the best of luck with their new arrival.