Amber Gill is coming to Ireland on this day to visit Greg O’Shea

Winner of Love Island 2019 Amber Gill is heading to Limerick to visit Greg O'Shea this weekend, and we can't WAIT to have the Geordie on Irish shores.

The pair were crowned the winning couple after Greg had only entered the villa 12 days previously in a shock decision, beating favourites Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury in the process.

Gill will fly over to Ireland to spend the weekend with rugby player Greg, after he was spotted visiting Amber's family in Newcastle and surprising her with a huge birthday cake.

The charming Irishman received a massive homecoming when he arrived in Shannon airport last week following his big win, earning 25,000 pounds in the process.

The stunning beautician has since landed gigs with British Vogue, Loose Women and Dancing On Ice, and answered fan questions via Instagram about her 'lush' beau.

She said: "I'm going to see Greg this weekend. I'm going to fly over to Ireland and spend the weekend with him." When asked: "Is Greg as lush in real life?" Amber confirmed he's "10/10." She said: "Greg, oh my god, he is lusher in real life he is so fit." *Swoons* He really is a keeper. Image: Instagram/@gregoshea The pair were spotted Facetiming after spending their third night apart since Greg's return home.

He told the MailOnline: “I asked her about fifty times to come home with me but she's so busy, everybody in Britain wants a bit of Amber, I'll get her over very soon.”

He made sure to mention that he only has eyes for the 22-year-old beauty.

Greg and Amber are literally the cutest couple ever #LoveIsland #LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/dQovQvebtS — Love Island 24/7 (@LoveIsland247) August 6, 2019

“I definitely will be faithful, I've always been a one woman kind of guy and Amber is a great girl.

“I’m lucky to come out with her so I can't wait to get her over here to meet my family and friends. To use the Love Island phrase, all my eggs are in Amber's basket right now, I'm only looking at her.”

Feature image: Instagram/@amberrosegill