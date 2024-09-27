Amanda Seyfried teases new update on the future of Mamma Mia 3

Amanda Seyfried has been opening up about her experience with Mamma Mia!

The Hollywood actress is perhaps best known for her role in the beloved movie adaptation of the hit musical. In 2008, Amanda took on the role of Sophie, a young woman who is determined to meet her father in the leadup to her wedding.

Then, in 2018, Amanda returned as Sophie for the follow-up sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which was set after the death of Sophie’s mother Donna (Meryl Streep).

Credit: Universal

In recent months, rumours have been rife that a third Mamma Mia! film is in the works. Actors Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep and creator Judy Craymer have all stated in recent interviews that a “narrative plotline” has been formed.

Now, Amanda Seyfried has been expressing her opinions on the matter. Speaking to People, the 38-year-old was asked if her two children have watched Mamma Mia.

“My mom showed my daughter and my daughter is now obsessed. She’s seven, so she’s in the second grade and all of her friends are obsessed. Now they’re starting to recognise me as Sophie, which is a little weird, but how beautiful. I don’t think she quite understands it, but she loves it,” she gushed.

Credit: Universal

Referring to the soundtracks, Amanda continued: “She’s like, ‘Can we listen to Mamma Mia right now?’. Even yesterday, and I was like, ‘Yeah, which one? 1 or 2?’ and she was like, ‘Let’s listen to 1’, and then we listened and she was like, ‘No, let’s do Lay All Your Love On Me.’”

Amanda was then asked about the ongoing speculation surrounding Mamma Mia 3.

Credit: Universal

“Who hasn’t talked about Mamma Mia 3 at this point? If you’ve got Christine Baranski talking about it then it must be happening,” she teased, referring to Christine’s comments to The Hollywood Reporter last month.

“You know we all just want to get together again. It’s just really fun, it’s so fun. There’s always something. You could make a story about anything. I think the story of Mamma Mia gives a lot, there’s a lot left to be examined. There’s a lot of things to develop in the stories. It could go on,” Amanda hinted further.