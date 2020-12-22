All the tips a Gift Wrap Goddess needs this Christmas

Gift wrapping is serious business, and cannot be taken for granted.

Whether you can't wrap a present to save your life or are the Wrap Queen of 2020, these cute 'n' chic ways to package your parcels this Christmas are the bomb.

Y'all are welcome, if you wrap gifts like these then you'll earn some MAJOR brownie points…

1. The Car

All you need is brown paper, some string and a mini-tree (cut part of a bush and spray paint the tips white). Honestly this is just too adorable, the present outside of the gift is just as good as inside.

2. Animal style

Why give a regularly wrapped gift when you can create a zoo of animal presents with some coloured paper, googly eyes and markers.

3. The Colour-Me-In

Why give them store-bought wrapping paper when you could let their inner Picassos shine through?

So much paper is wasted when it comes to wrapping gifts, it would be lovely to create something artistic with the material.

4. The Music Sheet

As Madonna once sang; "Music…makes the people…come together…yeah."

This applies for wrapping presents too, FYI. Try using music sheets to package your gifts, and you'll be the new musical diva of Christmas.

5. Santa Paws

This one is a slightly unusual tactic to take this festive season, but maybe it's worth a shot? Unless PETA hear about it…*winces*

Surprise a loved one with a wrapped up kitty kat this year, unless Santa Claws rips her way out first.

6. Marvel at the Marble

Some gold and black paint on white paper mixed with watery dark tones can create a marble effect like MAGIC.

It's honestly looks so sophisticated, we can't even cope.

7. The Chalkboard

Get yourself some black wrapping paper and white makers to create the chalkboard effect, and you could even write a cute lil' message especially for your loved one to read.

If its a sibling who you constantly squabble with, you could also just write: 'Santa prefers me.'

8. Flower Power

If you've got a penchant for origami, this is the gift wrapping idea for you.

We're going to assume that most of you don't, in fact, have an obsession for origami.

Nevertheless, you can craft flowers by watching some decent Youtube tutorials, or just using cut up coloured sugar paper layered on top of one another, and using black fringed paper for the centre.

It's probably harder than it looks, but it could be worth a try…

9. Calendar girls

Why not mark the special occasion by…literally marking the special occasion. On your present. Genius or what?

It also helps the environment from unnecessary waste if you decide to use this year's calendar for wrapping your gifts. EUREKA.

10. Fairy lights

Light up your loved one's lives (yes, we actually said that) with this adorable gift wrapping idea.

All you need for this one is some brown paper and markers, and add glitter to spice it up. Simples.

We're definitely going to try and tackle some of these gift wrapping ideas, they'll add a creative and personal touch to anyone's Christmas.

Enjoy gals, let these be the guidelines for your future career as a Wrap Goddess.