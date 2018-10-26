All the feels: My Best Friend’s Wedding co-stars have reunited

The co-stars of one of our favourite movies have reunited for the first time in decades.

My Best Friend’s Wedding stars Julia Robert and Dermot Mulroney are working together again on screen.

We cannot believe it has been over 20 years since the romantic comedy’s debut in 1997.

The actress shared a selfie of her and her former co-star on her Instagram with the caption: “Yep” followed by an emoji of two people holding hands.

The duo are seriously the cutest couple ever!

In the film, the actors played Julianne Potter and Michael O’Neal, two long-time friends that had made a wedding pact.

If both were still single by the age of 28, they would marry each other. However, when Julianne learns that Michael is getting married days before her birthday, things become complicated.

The heartwarming and hilarious tale is full of romance and drama, instantly becoming a classic 1990’s rom-com.

Now, the lovebirds are reunited once more, but not for a magical love story. In their upcoming TV series Homecoming, they work as part of a military rehabilitation program.

The thrilling drama follows Heidi (played by Julia) during her work at Homecoming, a facility designed to help soldiers transition back into civilian life.

The pair seem happier than ever to be reunited on screen, and we cannot wait for their new show’s debut.

It will be out exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on November 2nd.