Yum! Aldi just unveiled their Easter Egg range and we want it all

There are many chocolate treats to enjoy this Easter with an amazing selection of Easter eggs in your local Aldi store. With chocolate from 79c, there is something for everyone!

All of your favourite brands!

Kinder Joy €0.99/20g – On sale now.

Cadbury Crunchie Medium Egg €1.49/134g – On sale now.

Galaxy Enchanted Eggs €1.49/80g – On sale now.

Cadbury Crème Egg Medium €1.49/138g – On sale now.

Cadbury Buttons Medium Egg €1.49/128g – On sale now.

Smarties Medium Egg €1.49/122g – On sale now.

Cadbury Mini Eggs Medium €1.49/130g – On sale now.

Maltesers Medium Egg €1.49/127g – On sale now.

Maltesers Mini Bunnies €1.59/58g – On sale now.

Cadbury Crème Egg 5 Pack €2.49/197g – On sale now.

Terry’s Chocolate Orange €2.49/157g – On sale now.

Maltesers Box €3.99/310g – On sale now.

Cadbury Wispa Large Egg €3.99/249g – On sale now.

Cadbury Twirl Large Egg €3.99/262g – On sale now.

Maltesers Teasers Large Egg €3.99/248g – On sale now.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Large Egg €9.99/311g – On sale now.

Amazing GIANT Eggs!

Galaxy Giant Egg €7.99/308g – On sale now.

Cadbury Fruit & Nut Giant Egg €11.99/560g – On sale now.

Maltesers Crunchy Giant Egg €14.99/496g – On sale now.

Fantastic Irish Eggs!

Róisín’s Cookie Cluster Easter Egg €8.99/270g – On sale now.

Róisín’s Honeycomb Easter Egg €8.99/270g – On sale now.

Eggs – but not as you know them! Aldi has given the Easter egg an amazing makeover, with delicious twists and delectable flavours for something extra special.

Moser Roth Delectable Duo €4.99/205g – A tale of 2 halves. One side of single origin Ghanaian Milk Chocolate, the other a choice of either Belgian White & Feuilletine or 72% Dark Ecuador with Superfruits. Fairtrade. On sale now.

Moser Roth Ripple Egg €5.99/220g – This hand-decorated ripple egg comes with 4 delicious truffles and is available in Belgian milk, white or dark chocolate. Fairtrade. On sale now.

Moser Roth The Joys of Spring Egg €9.99/250g – Milk chocolate egg with ladybirds and botanical decorations crafted by hand. Fairtrade. On sale now.

Specially Selected Exquisite Flutter & Bloom Egg €14.99/700g – A gorgeous gold lustre Belgian Caramel Doré egg, hand decorated with butterflies and flowers. Fairtrade. On sale now.

Your must-have egg! These giant eggs are bound to make a big impression – and they’re great for sharing – or keeping all to yourself!

Moser Roth Giant Ostrich Egg €13.99/800g – A giant white chocolate egg with caramel flavouring. Fairtrade. On sale now.

Moser Roth Giant Dragon Egg €14.99/800g – A show-stopping giant milk chocolate egg. Fairtrade. On sale now.

Moser Roth Office Bunnies €3.49/140g – Chocolate bunnies filled with salted caramel. On sale now

Chocolate Fun Characters €3.49/150g – For a fun, alternative egg, try Gym Bunny, Hen Party or Kung Fu Bunny. Utz certified. On sale now.

Moser Roth Luxury Belgian Gift Box €9.99/400g – A sensational selection of Belgian chocolates and praline eggs. Fairtrade. On sale now.

Indulgent treats, just for the grown-ups!