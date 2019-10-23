Aldi is selling a WINE advent calendar and we need it in our lives

One of our favourite things about the festive season is opening our advent calendar, yes, we are very mature.

The holidays are all about treating yourself to the luxuries that brighten the dull winter months so why not purchase one of these glorious advent calendars from Aldi.

The store have heaps to choose from and we’re feeling awfully excited about the WINE one. That’s right, ladies. A wine advent calendar. Our dreams have come true.

There’s something about opening the little numbered doors to reveal a treat or prize that makes us feel so much better so we’ll be picking up one of the below calendars when they arrive in store on Sunday, November 3.

From wines to chocolates and everything in between, Aldi once again has an Advent calendar for every family member this festive season.

The Wine Advent Calendar costs €69.99 – Each of the 24 doors open to reveal a mini bottle of 12 white, 6 red, rosé or 6 sparkling wine. Includes 16 x 18.7cl and 8 x 20cl Bottles. Over 18s only.

Aldi’s Wine Expert Tom Doorley said, “It's fun, a bit indulgent and best of all, might expand our wine horizons.”

Cadbury Dairy Milk €2.49

Toy Story 4 €1.29

Quality Street €4.99

Thornton's €7.99