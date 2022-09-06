Jealous of the kids? Airbnb nail ‘back to school’ feels with these listings

No matter how much we may have complained about it at the time and how often we hear our kids moan about homework, the first few days of September generally have us harking back to our school days.

Perfectly ironed uniforms, brand-new stationary and the dogged belief that this year would be different has us longing for days gone by, so we can't get enough of these Airbnb listings which have come up trumps for anyone missing their schooldays.

Known for homes with a twist, Airbnb are giving their guests the chance to stay in a number of stunning former schoolhouses around Ireland, and it's hard not to be enchanted.

From Waterford to Donegal, these houses are spot-on if you find yourself feeling a little jealous of the kids this month.

1. Headfort House, 60 bed school

Located in Kells, Co Meath, this is the school we wish we had gone to!



2. Luxurious 18th Century Schoolhouse

Located in Gort, Co Galway, this is the quaint little schoolhouse our grandparents told us about.



3. Schoolhouse Cottage at Lisnavagh

Located on the border of Wicklow and Carlow, this 19th century schoolhouse has stunning views of the Wicklow mountain, and we're officially sold.



4. Old School House, Glencolmcille

Located in the wild and breathtaking landscape of Donegal, the Old School House Meenacross is the perfect place when you want to get away from it all.



5. Wing of Old School House

Located on the coast, this stunning Waterford schoolhouse was built in 1745, and is the perfect base for day trips to some of Ireland's most scenic spots.



Ladies. it's time to clear your diaries – these houses await.