Aged 79, this Irish granny is absolutely KILLING it on Insta

Thought your Insta game was strong? Think again.

With a keen eye for a selfie and a wardrobe to die for, one Irish granny is putting us all to shame with her stylish snaps.

Known to her followers as eileenstylequeen, Eileen Smith has amassed over 17,000 followers – and it's not hard to see why.

Enjoying the sun at Malahide Castle gardens. A post shared by Eileen Smith (@eileenstylequeen) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

Her classic style and timeless charm has proved to be a huge hit on the Irish Insta scene with Pippa O'Connor even said to be a fan.

Eileen set up her account as a way to keep in touch with her daughter in Australia.

Speaking to Independent.ie Style, she said: "I've got three daughters and they’re all mad about clothes and style. One of my daughters said, 'Go on this and have a bit of a laugh’."

The last of the summer days A post shared by Eileen Smith (@eileenstylequeen) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

"One is in Australia and we started doing the photo a day thing for each other, so it kept us in the loop."

At 79-years-young, Eileen says she doesn't let her age hold her back.

"I find age doesn’t make any difference to me, I don’t mind what age you are," she said.

Happy to be back to normal routines again A post shared by Eileen Smith (@eileenstylequeen) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:34am PST

"I have very good health, I like to walk, I like to meet up with people.

"I have a little note here beside my bed that says, ‘Get up, dress up, get out and don’t look back’."

Solid words to live by from Ireland's newly crowned style queen.