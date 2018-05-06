Aged 79, this Irish granny is absolutely KILLING it on Insta
Thought your Insta game was strong? Think again.
With a keen eye for a selfie and a wardrobe to die for, one Irish granny is putting us all to shame with her stylish snaps.
Known to her followers as eileenstylequeen, Eileen Smith has amassed over 17,000 followers – and it's not hard to see why.
Her classic style and timeless charm has proved to be a huge hit on the Irish Insta scene with Pippa O'Connor even said to be a fan.
Eileen set up her account as a way to keep in touch with her daughter in Australia.
Speaking to Independent.ie Style, she said: "I've got three daughters and they’re all mad about clothes and style. One of my daughters said, 'Go on this and have a bit of a laugh’."
"One is in Australia and we started doing the photo a day thing for each other, so it kept us in the loop."
At 79-years-young, Eileen says she doesn't let her age hold her back.
"I find age doesn’t make any difference to me, I don’t mind what age you are," she said.
"I have very good health, I like to walk, I like to meet up with people.
"I have a little note here beside my bed that says, ‘Get up, dress up, get out and don’t look back’."
Solid words to live by from Ireland's newly crowned style queen.