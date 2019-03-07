Aer Lingus scrap obligitory make-up rule for their female cabin crew

Aer Lingus has finally copped on to the fact that it's 2019 and ditched some outdated rules.

The airline has announced that their cabin crew are no longer required to wear make-up at work.

Yes, the ''trolly dolly'' standards that they're known for (and that belong in the 1950s) have been banished.

I'm sure the women of Ireland welcome @AerLingus to the 20th Century. Female flight attendants no longer have a stricter, more expensive and inconvenient dress code than their male colleagues. Now for the sports sponsorship to be spent on women 50/50(that'll be another century) — Siobhan Lydon (@SiobhanLydon) March 7, 2019

The company confirmed to The Times that until now all its female staff had no choice but to wear slap as part of their work uniform.

We feel for them, the actual EFFORT of it .

We're doing well if we throw on some foundation for the office.

However, now Aer Lingus said that new guidelines would not include mandatory use for the first time EVER.

Not a moment too soon, huh?

As well as make-up, female employees will soon be allowed to wear trousers, instead of the previously obligatory skirts.

Yeah you read that right, obligatory skirts.

Aer Lingus are following in the footsteps of Virgin Atlantic, who announced this week it was allowing female members of the cabin crew to scrap the make-up if they wanted.

We're delighted for those women, who are surely chuffed that they'll get an extra few minutes in bed now.