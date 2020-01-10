Adele swears by the Sirtfood Diet- here’s everything you need to know

Adele revealed that losing weight has had a positive impact on her life. During a trip to Anguilla, the Rolling In The Deep singer told fans that she has lost something like 100lbs and it has been a “crazy positive experience” for her, People reports.

The singer has always been stunning, but if losing weight has made her feel happier and healthier then power to her.

The Rumour Has It singer has reportedly been following the Sirtfood diet, but what does it entail?

We understand that dieting isn’t for everyone and many can be extremely dangerous, but the sirtfood diet actually sounds quite healthy.

It basically involves eating food that is high in sirtuin activator. Food includes apples, blueberries, green tea, strawberries, red onion, rocket, walnuts, capers, parsley, green tea, soy, citrus fruits and kale.

Red wine, chocolate and coffee are also classed as sirtfoods but solely indulging on these certainly won’t help.

During the first week of this diet you need to cut your daily intake of calories to 1000, eat one sirtfood rich meal and drink three green juices.

The week after you boost your calories to 1500 per day and eat two sirtfood meals and two green juices.

After that it is up to the individual to set out a plan that works best for them, as long as your diet is rich in sirtfoods.

The sirtfood diet certainly doesn’t sound half as bad or as harmful as most diets out there. We may have to follow in Adele’s footsteps and give it a go.